S Sudan rebels reject talks

JUBA: South Sudan rebels rejected on Sunday a government peace offer to return to a system of 10 states, dashing hopes of ending a six-year war that has left 380,000 dead. President Salva Kiir had said he would compromise by cutting the current 32 regional states back down to the original 10 -- a key rebel demand -- to pave the way for a unity government. But Kiir also included on top of the 10, three "administrative areas" of Pibor, Ruweng and Abyei.
