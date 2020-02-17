Religious activists rally against price hike

LAHORE:A large number of activists under the banner of Sunni Tehreek gathered outside Lahore Press Club on Sunday and staged demonstration against inflation and warned the Imran Khan government to avoid testing the patience of the nation.

The protesters warned the PTI government of staging countrywide protests against it if it failed to control price-hike and provide relief to the poor population of the country. The demonstration was led by ST Divisional President Sardar Muhammed Tahir Dogar. The speakers included District Head Allama Sharifud Din Qazzafi, Abdullah Saqib, Maulana Saif Ullah Naqshbandi and Maulana Ghulam Mohiud Din Jalali. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammed Tahir Dogar said that the PTI had fooled the nation while portraying a fake picture of its agenda while claiming to control menaces like corruption, inflation, poverty, etc, after coming to power.

He also slammed the opposition for acting as the B team of the government and said that both were two sides of the same coin. Allama Sharifud Din said that instead of paying lip service to the nation, the rulers should start to deliver as the claim of change couldn’t be materialised only through speeches and sermons.

He demanded the rulers take the nation into confidence and tell it who was being benefited as a result of the increase in the prices of fuel, sugar and flour. Other speakers said that the Tsunami of inflation would sink the PTI government. They voiced concern over the massive unemployment in the country and grilled the government for its inability to address the prevailing challenges faced by Pakistan.

The Sunni Tehreek leadership also demanded the government immediately end the economic murder of the business community and take all measures for their relief. They also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan put an end to the “anti-people policies” of his government which, otherwise, could trigger movement against him.