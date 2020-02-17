close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
February 17, 2020

COAS condoles demise of Naeemul Haque

National

February 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday expressed his grief on the sad demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq. According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the COAS prayed for the deceased and his family. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family, Aamen” COAS said.

