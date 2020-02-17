Gomal varsity expels 23 students over protest

PESHAWAR: The Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan administration has expelled 23 students for one and two years besides fining them on the charges of staging a protest against the varsity administration.

According to a notification issued by the chief protocol officer of the university, 10 students were expelled from the university for two years. A fine amounting to Rs50,000 was imposed on each of them for violating the university rules.

Similarly, 13 other students were expelled for one year and Rs 25,000 fine was levied on every one of them, the notification said. The students had arranged a protest walk from the main campus of the university till the GPO Chowk, where they had staged a protest camp.

They had demanded a cut in fee and other charges and had made other demands to the university as well. The university administration had lodged a report against the protesting students at a local police station.

When contact, Registrar Dil Nawaz Khan said the students have been served with a show-cause notice. He said expulsion orders and fine would be reversed if these students submitted an appropriate reply and committed not to get involved in such activities in future. The official said the university was already facing a financial crisis and they couldn't lower the fee. The registrar said the university has already reduced the feed by Rs 4,000 but the students were demanding a further cut.