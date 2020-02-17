Army win National Clay Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army won the 5th National Clay Open Shooting Championship that concluded at PN Shooting Range here the other day.

Army secured the first position with six gold, one silver, and four bronze medals. Navy stood runner-up with two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal. The third position was taken by Sindh with two silver and two bronze medals.

Airport Security Force took the fourth position with one silver and one bronze medals. The other teams that participated in the championship were Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, HEC, WAPDA, and FRA.