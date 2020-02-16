Govt taking steps to protect weaker segments of society: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was taking practical steps to protect the weaker segments of society as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media outside a shelter home in the federal capital, she said this facility was a reflection of the government's efforts to transform the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Madina. She regretted that the shelter homes were being ridiculed and alleged that this was being done by those, having no care for the downtrodden and needy people of the society about whom the past rulers never thought of providing them relief. About the shelter home, she explained that some 2000 availed the service and were served free meals.

Replying to questions, she said that the gunning down of Shahnaz Ansari, MPA, was a matter of serious concern for the provincial government of Sindh, adding the provincial government could not provide security to a daughter of Sindh. She continued that the Sindh police was deployed for the security of certain families.

“The Sindh police serves special families and protects their interests,” she alleged.

Dr Firdous charged those, who had introduced the slogan of ‘give respect to vote’ had gone abroad and were enjoying meals in five-star hotels. She acknowledged the fact that people were worried because of price hike of commodities but insisted the top priority of the government was to improve the lot of the common man.

She blamed the corruption and money laundering of the past rulers for the price spiral of the commodities and said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the resolve to remove hurdles and to provide much-needed relief to the masses and measures were already being taken in this context. “The face of looters of the nation stands exposed today,” she claimed.

She said that during raid, eye-opening facts had come to fore through recovery of hard disc, pertaining to telegraphic transfers and added the server and hard disc were speaking about facts. Dr Firdous was sure that Mian Shahbaz Sharif would return to Pakistan.

NAB, she noted, was investigating about the ‘TT Sharif’ and its supremo was Shahbaz Sharif. She said as per commitment of prime minister, the looted money would be brought back.