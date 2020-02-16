Take every possible step to stop kite flying: CM Usman Buzdar tells police

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the ban on kite flying. He also ordered for initiating legal action against those responsible for the killing of a Dolphin Squad man due to a kite string.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the death of the cop and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He said that every possible step should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

He also sought a report from the capital city police officer, Lahore, on the incident. The CM expressed his displeasure over the incidents of kite flying despite clear instructions and a ban on it.