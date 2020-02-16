close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 16, 2020

Take every possible step to stop kite flying: CM Usman Buzdar tells police

National

A
APP
February 16, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the ban on kite flying. He also ordered for initiating legal action against those responsible for the killing of a Dolphin Squad man due to a kite string.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the death of the cop and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He said that every possible step should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

He also sought a report from the capital city police officer, Lahore, on the incident. The CM expressed his displeasure over the incidents of kite flying despite clear instructions and a ban on it.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan