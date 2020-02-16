Sindh bag Blind Cricket trophy

LAHORE: Sindh won the final of the 3rd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Super League organized by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground, Karachi on Saturday.

Sindh defeated Balochistan by 2 wickets to emerge triumphant. They chased a total of 389 runs in 39.5 overs. Deputy Managing Director (Assets Operations) PPL Khalid Raza as chief guest along with Chairman, PBCC Syed Sultan Shah presented the trophy to winning captain Nasir Ali.

AOC Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman was the guest of honour. PPL and PBCC officials, spectators and media were also present on the occasion. Man of Match award was presented to Gulsher of Sindh for his outstanding performance.

DMD PPL Khalid Raza thanked PBCC and other stakeholders for their support of PPL initiatives targeting differently-abled communities and enabling them to be part of the mainstream. He also re-iterated the company’s unwavering resolve to serve deserving populations across the country through its need-based CSR programme. Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah appreciated PPL’s on-going support for blind cricket series and thanked the company for encouraging differently-abled community to engage in healthy recreation.