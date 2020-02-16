close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

JI membership drive in Khyber next month

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

BARA: Office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Khyber chapter, said on Saturday that the party would launch a membership campaign in the district from next month.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club, JI Youth Wing president for Khyber district Qazi Momin Afridi and president youth Bara tehsil Imran Afridi said the government had failed to deliver. Momin Afridi said the government could not provide jobs to the youths.

