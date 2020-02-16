JI membership drive in Khyber next month

BARA: Office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Khyber chapter, said on Saturday that the party would launch a membership campaign in the district from next month.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club, JI Youth Wing president for Khyber district Qazi Momin Afridi and president youth Bara tehsil Imran Afridi said the government had failed to deliver. Momin Afridi said the government could not provide jobs to the youths.