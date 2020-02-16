Company manager recovered

PESHAWAR: The police have recovered the manager of a pharmaceutical company who was kidnapped from Hayatabad a few days ago. This is the third incident of kidnapping from the provincial capital and second from Hayatabad in the last few days. However, police remained successful in recovery of all the kidnapped people in these incidents. Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Tasawwar Iqbal told reporters on Saturday that the police carried out an operation in Regi and recovered Sohaib Awan, the manager of the company.