Sun Feb 16, 2020
Bureau report
February 16, 2020

HEC okays AWKUM research journal

Peshawar

Bureau report
PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has formally accorded approval to the first research journal of Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, (AWKUM).

The research journal titled Journal of Applied Economics and Business Studies (JAEBS) has been placed in the highest “X” category, which is a distinguished achievement given its first attempt to enter into the pool of HEC recognised journals. The journal made history as no other journal in any other discipline/subject in the history of the country has been directly placed in the first go. The research journal’s chief editor is the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq and its patron-in-chief is Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khursid Khan. Dr Javed Iqbal and Dr Shahzad performed as subeditors of the Economics and Business, respectively.

Speaking at a meeting, Project Director of PEPRI, Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said that Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute (PEPRI) would play an instrumental role in shaping the economic policy of the province. He said the institute, which is consisted of the departments of Economics and Tourism and Hospitality, had a diverse portfolio of research activities including developing of a computable general equilibrium model for KP, a tobacco sector study, higher education profile, and other trade related studies.

