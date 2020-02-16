Punjabi writers asked to simplify language

LAHORE : Scholars from Pakistan, India, Canada and the UK read out papers on the second day of the International Conference on Punjabi Literature and Culture on Saturday.

World Punjab Congress (WPC) Chairman Fakhar Zaman asked the Punjabis from India and Pakistan to desist from using archaic words and shun purist attitude.

He said especially the Indian Punjabi writers and scholars should simplify their language since it was very complicated for the Pakistani Punjabis.

Political activist Farrukh Sohail Goindi spoke on the need for peace between the two countries by solving the disputes through dialogue.

Mushtaq Lasharie from the UK said that there was a need for peace in the whole world because in different parts peace was under threatened. Dr Taraspal emphasised the need for women’s role in promotion of peace.

Senior advocate Hamid Khan also spoke about peace in society. He called for shunning small prejudices. Khalid Hussain from Jammu talked about the contribution of Punjabi language to the promotion of peace and love.

Dr Sukhdev talked on different aspects of Punjabi poetry and said that there was a need for experimentation in the Punjabi language.

Iqbal Mahal from Canada spoke of the role of the media in promotion of Punjabi language and culture in Canada. Zubair Ahmed spoke about the heroic tradition of Punjab against invaders and imperialist.

He spoke about the heroes like Dulla Bhatti and Bhagat Singh. Savraj Sindhu spoke about Guru Nanak’s message and his biographies.

In the evening, noted Indian folk singer Pammi Bhai and Pakistani singer Iqbal Rahi performed which was greatly appreciated by the audience.