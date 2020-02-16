Policeman killed by kite twine laid to rest

LAHORE : A Dolphin Squad constable, Muhammad Safdar, who had died after a kite string slit his throat was laid to rest.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and other senior officers attended the funeral prayers for the deceased held at Dolphin Headquarters.

The CCPO and other police officers performed the last salute to the late member of Dolphin Squad.

Later, his body was sent to his village, Mian Singh, Lahore Cantt.

Dolphin Squad Constable Muhammad Safdar was posted in Sadr division.

He was returning home in the village, Mian Singh, from duty late night when a kite string cut his throat near Burki Road, Cantt. He had joined Dolphin Squad in 2017. He was likely to get married after two months.

The case has been registered against the unidentified accused in Nishtar Colony police station.