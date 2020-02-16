Good deal?

This refers to the letter ‘Bad deal’ (Feb 10, 2020) by Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer. Without placing on record any facts to refute the claim that the deal was the most economical and in the best interests of the country, the writer has chosen to denounce a highly laudable initiative.

That the LNG was badly needed is evident from the fact that idle charges never had to be paid. It is a pity that we are unable to recognize what is and isn’t good national policy.

S M Dar

Islamabad