Draconian bill

This refers to the editorial ‘Brutalised society’ (Feb 9, 2020). People like the Roman Senator Dracon and others have argued, without credible evidence, that savage punishments meted out in public can deter crime. They never do. As any criminologist worth the name can testify, the only thing that deters criminals is the knowledge that the odds of being caught and punished are unacceptably high.

In passing the resolution calling for public executions the legislators have only demonstrated their ignorance and hypocrisy, making it worse by dragging the good name of Islam into the controversy. The latter has no bearing on it. We don’t need any new laws. All that is required is a responsible and efficient administration to implement the already existing rules and regulations.

K Hussan Zia

Lahore