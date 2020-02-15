Clean and Green Award for Foundation University

Rawalpindi : Foundation University Rawalpindi Campus has achieved Clean and Green Pakistan Award in recognition of its outstanding services for environmental protection awareness activities, says a press release.

This award was presented by Director Public Relations, Information & Culture Department, Government of Punjab, Hamid Javaid Awan to Rector of Foundation University and Director Brigadier (r) Abdul Ghafoor. On the occasion he appreciated the keen interest of faculty members as well as students in afforestation and public awareness activities with regard to sensitise the masses about environmental degradation. He said that students can play pivotal role in associating communities in environment friendly activities.

Brigadier (r) Abdul Ghafoor said that it is need of hour to protect environment because the temperature is continuously rising which had badly effected weather patterns. He said climate change is a global issue and it is our moral and national obligation to contribute for maintaining cleanliness besides conservation of natural resources.

Brigadier (r) Ghafoor said that various activities had been planned to create awareness about the challenges of climate change in addition to afforestation campaigns.