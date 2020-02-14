8.4 million saplings planted in Hazara: official

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has planted 8.4 million saplings, out of a total 14 million which would be planted in upper parts of Hazara division till June this year.

“We have to plant a total of 14 million saplings in Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan and we have completed 60 percent of the task so far,” Mohammad Shoaib, the conservator Upper Hazara forests, said on Thursday.

“The 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project is a guarantee to eliminate pollution and ensure healthy environment for our society and also the generations to come,” he added.

He said that a total of 1.27 million saplings would be planted in Torghar district, 2 million in Battagram and 1.5 million would be planted in Agror Tanawal forest division.