German envoy visits NUML

Islamabad : German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday to deliver a lecture on 'European Governance Model: Lessons for South Asia,' organised by the Governance an Public Policy Department, faculty of Management Sciences NUML.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Dr. Naveed, Head of Department GPP Dr. Syed Waqas, Directors, faculty members and students also attended the lecture.

Speaking on the occasion Bernhard Schlagheck said that political system and people of Germany played key role in the development of Germany. Brexit will not affect the European Union's relations with Pakistan and Germany will support Pakistan on GSP Plus status. He said that Germany is in favour of regional grouping or alliance of countries but in South Asia due to the tension between Pakistan and India South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation could not attain desired results for the region.

To answering a question the ambassador said that his country is closely monitoring the human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir and showed deep concerns over the situation at various indigenous and international levels.