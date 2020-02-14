close
February 14, 2020

Michael Clarke splits with wife on Rs6.18b divorce settlement

National

MELBOURNE: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Boldy have split after more than seven years of marriage on a US$40 million (Rs6.18 billion) divorce settlement, according to media reports here.

The couple has also agreed on arrangements to co-parent their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to separate as a couple, amicably," Clarke and Kyly were quoted as saying in a joint statement.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

The couple, both 38, married in 2012. Their daughter was born in 2015, months after the cricketer announced his retirement.

According to reports, Clarke and Kyly have been separated for the past five months and the former Australia captain has been living at a Bondi Beach apartment after moving out of his and Kyly's US$12 million Vaucluse home in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Kyly will continue to live in their Vaucluse property with their daughter.

