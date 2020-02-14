PR introduces business plan

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has introduced business plan at all divisional level. Safe and economical transport service will be provided to the passengers. Safety, arrival and departure of trains will be ensured. For this purpose, a chief operating superintendant has been posted.

Automation in railway will also be promoted, said a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways. Digitalisation, information technology in Pakistan Railways will also be promoted and made operational. Through this system all administrative and monetarily matters will be made computerised. Pakistan Railways is working on outsourcing of Royal Palm Golf Club and its hospitals. Public private partnership will be encouraged, he said.

senior citizens: Pakistan Railways has decided to introduce concessional booking through e-ticketing for senior citizens and disabled persons. Senior citizens and disabled people will get form from divisional commercial office concerned and will deposit after filing it.