Security for PSL, UN chief reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting of Cabinet Committee on law and order convened at the Civil Secretariat was chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, in which security arrangements regarding Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the visit of United Nations General Secretary to Lahore and Narowal were reviewed here on Thursday.

Minister Sports Taimur Ahmed Khan, IG Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG (CTD), Additional IG Special Branch, Commissioner Lahore Division, Sector Commander Rangers, CCPO and officers from Pak Army, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and departments concerned attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha and law enforcing agencies briefed on security arrangements and anticipated issues while administrative officers of Rawalpindi, Multan and Narowal shared the details of their security plan through video link. The briefing stated that along with the police, the Army personnel and the Rangers will also be deployed for security while the provincial ministers will be deputed to supervise the security for various activities of the Secretary General UN.