Sewer men allowance raised by Rs5,000

The Punjab government has decided to increase the allowance of the sewer men by Rs5,000, besides allocation of health cards, provision of safety kits and equipment to protect from diseases spread from unhygienic conditions. Additionally, a Rescue 1122 type service to resolve the sewerage issues is also on the cards along with provision of modern equipped vans for digging the holes and access to the deep sewerages.

The decision was made in a cabinet standing committee for finance chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht attended by Punjab industry minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and other officials concerned. Hashim Jawan Bakht observed that the staff doing cleanliness was equally respectable as any other government official.