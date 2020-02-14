Kidney Hill

The late Ardeshir Cowasjee, a prominent member of the Parsi community, would be very pleased that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken up the case of restoring Kidney Hill. It was Ardeshir Cowasjee who started the campaign to save Kidney Hill through his newspaper columns. The original 1966 park notification allocated 16 acres of the 64 acre parkland to a water reservoir meant to serve the needs of the local residents.

However, now almost half of the park has been converted into residential plots. Around 120 residential plots of 400 square yards were created within the park, under the auspices of local officials and the notorious land mafia. Let us pray that the CJP can find the courage to restore Karachi to the status of a cosmopolitan city, where nobody dares to occupy amenity plots.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar