Three arrested for trying to molest boy

MANSEHRA: The police arrested three accused after they allegedly attempted to sexually-assault a boy in Attarshisha area here on Tuesday.

According to first information report (FIR) lodged with police, Muhammad Waqas alias Sunni, Chanzeb and Qaisar Hayat kidnapped a 14-year-old boy from Attarshisha and attempted to abuse him but he managed to flee. “The boy after fleeing from the spot got shelter at the residence of his uncle, who accompanied him to police station for registration of FIR,” Anas Khan, the SHO Sadar Police Station, who led the raids, told reporters. The police after lodging an FIR under section 37736A and 46CPA and 511/34 of Pakistan Penal Code arrested all the three accused shortly. DPO Sadiq Baloch announced award and certificates for the police team for arresting the accused within two hours of the incident.