Wed Feb 12, 2020
February 12, 2020

RCB issues notices to 15 illegal constructions

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 15 notices.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the Cantonment Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices were being issued to the rules violators.

He said, RCB teams conducted raids in Marble Factory area, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas and issued notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators.

He said that 80 residential and 14 commercial building plans were approved during last month. Strict action would be taken against the rules violators and the structures being erected illegally would be demolished, he added.

