Wed Feb 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Youth an asset: IIU president

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Islamabad : Youth are an asset and they have the capability to change the fate of Muslim societies, said President of the International Islamic University Prof Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

On the occasion of the visit to faculties in the male and female campuses, he said youth must be nurtured in the light of Islamic values.

The IIU president was briefed about the commencement of classes and other academic activities by various heads of departments.

He asked the faculty to promote culture of research and dissemination of peace.

The IIU president also ordered the provison of the best possible learning environment to students and resolution of their issues on priority basis. He said the university was making efforts to spread education and to unite Muslim Ummah.

