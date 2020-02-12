1,390kg of narcotics seized by navy

The Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency seized narcotics in a joint raid at sea on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the navy said that a Pakistan Navy ship, operating under Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP), in a joint operation with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), intercepted and confiscated a narcotics-laden fishing boat in the southeast of Gwadar.

The huge cache of narcotics, approximately 1,290 kilograms of hashish of around Rs258 million, was hidden in specially constructed secret compartments of the vessel and was handed over to athe custom authorities.

The Anti-Narcotics Operation and the seizure of narcotics by the Pakistan Navy and the PMSA were a result of meticulous planning and constant surveillance of the maritime zones of Pakistan to curb the illicit activities, including piracy, maritime terrorism, narco-arms smuggling and human smuggling.

The Pakistan Navy Fleet maintains a recognised maritime and air picture to counter any unlawful activity along the coastal belt and areas of responsibility.