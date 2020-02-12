Rude behaviour

Last week I visited the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to renew my medical practitioner’s licence. There was a huge rush at the information desk and I had to wait in line for about two hours in order to ask my questions. After a long wait I got my turn to talk to the person on information desk but he only spared half a minute to listen to my queries and then told me that I could leave.

I was rather infuriated by the ill-mannered attitude of the staff. I am aware that the PMC deals with doctors from all over the country but my suggestion to them is that they should extend and improve their services. The staff on duty should improve their communication skills so that they can guide the doctors coming from different parts of the country in a much better way.

Dr Sannan Khan

Peshawar