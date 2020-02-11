close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

Omar-Danyal win Indus Hospital Golf Tournament

Sports

 
February 11, 2020

KARACHI: The young team of Omar Khalid and Danyal Khan won the gross title of 5th Annual Indus Hospital Golf Tournament held here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

Omar and Danyal, both 15-year-old schoolboys, had an excellent round finishing with seven-under-par 65 to win the top honours. The team of Abdullah Nasir and Nasrullah Sheikh won the net title.

Rashid Ahmed and Yaqoob Ahmed were runners up (net). TIH Cancer survivors, Zainab and Laiba, presented the prizes to all the winners at a well-attended prize distribution ceremony.

The Indus Hospital Golf Tournament is an annual event which serves to raise funds for various initiatives and endeavors at TIH. At this year’s tournament held on a Texas Scramble basis, 132 golfers featured to help Indus Hospital to provide free-of-cost treatment for the children who are being treated for cancer and blood diseases.

CEO Indus Health Network, Dr Abdul Bari Khan, delivered vote of thanks to the participating golfers for making the event successful.

