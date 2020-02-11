Scans clear Naseem of serious injury

LAHORE: Pakistan quick Naseem Shah has been cleared of serious injury after he complained of pain around his left rib cage on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

The 16-year old, who had become the youngest player to take a Test hat-trick on the third day of the Test, went off the field two balls after achieving the feat, with Mohammad Abbas completing the rest of the over. Naseem underwent an MRI scan and did not take part in the remainder of the Test, which ended on day four after Pakistan wrapped up an innings win.

“This is nothing serious,” Naseem said after the match. “It’s only a strain in muscles and as a precaution, I didn’t bowl today. I will take two days to start again.”

Naseem was named Man of the Match for his hat-trick, in which he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah and surpassed former Bangladesh legspinner Alok Kapali as the youngest player to achieve this feat.