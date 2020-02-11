Youth pushed to death from plaza by ‘friends’

LAHORE:A 20-year-old youth was pushed to death from an under-construction plaza allegedly by his friends in the Nishtar Colony police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Raza of Kamahan village. He was a labourer. On the day of the incident, he went to an under-construction plaza from which he fell down and died on the spot. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Police arrested one of his friends. The victim’s family alleged that his friends had killed him by pushing him from the plaza. However, the arrested accused said the victim was on a phone call when he slipped down from the empty area left for the lift. Further investigation is under way.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A 20-year-old boy committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over being jobless in the Manga Mundi police limits. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim has been identified as Ayaz Ahmad of Mohalla Mushtaqabad. He was a bike mechanic and worried over low income.

arrested: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 131 criminals and recovered 20 pistols, 2 rifles, bullets, 10-kg charas, more than 1-kg heroin and 291 liters of liquor.

Sadar Division police busted three gangs and arrested its eight members along with recoveries worth more than 2.4 lakh rupees from them. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Seven Proclaimed and Court Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Sadar Division Police arrested 35 criminals for violating One Wheelie, Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, Loudspeaker and Tennant Acts.

Security: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Operations Babar Saeed visited Punjab Stadium to review security arrangements for World Cup Kabaddi matches.

SP Model Town Ijaz Rashid gave briefing. Chief Lahore police on the occasion said that additional security measures have been taken for the second day of Kabaddi events. “Police will remain alert during Kabaddi matches and at the end of events. No one, including government staff, is allowed parking near the stadium,” he said. Meanwhile, a meeting was held in the office of Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta regarding arrangements for Kabaddi World Cup which. CCPO, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal, DIG Operations and DG Sports Board Adnan Arshad Olakh also attended the meeting. The meeting agreed to completely stop unnecessary movement in the field during the Kabaddi match. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that only those issued with a pass could move to and from. Secretary sports said that Tuesday will be third day of events at Lahore after that, some matches will be in held in Faisalabad and a few in Gujarat. Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal said the mechanism for cleaning and lighting arrangements around the stadium is fully functional. DIG Rai Babar Saeed urged the fans not to come near the foreign players and refrain from making selfies.

police station: Construction of a three-storey new building of Gawalmandi police station has been completed.

The building equipped with modern facilities costs Rs 45 million. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited the newly-constructed building on Monday and inspected all sections. The building will also have front desk, SHO office, in charge investigation office, waiting room, barracks and toilet facilities for citizens.

Expressing displeasure over few lapses, the CCPO directed that main gate of the police station be changed and male lockup should be further spacious. “Building Department should remove flaws before handing over building to police department,” the CCPO said.