Sun Feb 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Five SHOs reshuffled

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch on Friday ordered transfers and postings of five station house officers (SHOs).

According to a circular issued by the district police office, the SHO City, Asim Bukhari, was transferred and posted as SHO of the Khaki Police Station. The SHO of the Khaki, Mohammad Shabbir, was ordered to report to the Police Lines. Inspector Javed Khan was posted as the SHO of the City and Tanveer Shah made SHO of the Lassan Nawab. Mohammad Arshad Khan, the SHO of the Garhi Habibullah, was directed to report to the Police Lines. Inspector Waqar Ahmad Khan was posted as SHO of Garhi Habibullah. The circular said the postings and transfers orders were made for better policing.

