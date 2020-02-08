LHC bans use of plastic bags

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday banned use of plastic bags at all mega stores in the provincial metropolis and gave them 15-day deadline to comply with the order and switch to alternative shopping bags.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on an application seeking a direction to the Punjab government to legislate on banning use of polythene bags. After hearing the arguments, Justice Karim observed that the plastic bags were a major cause of environmental pollution. As a first step, the judge restrained all mega stores from using plastic bags and switch to environmental friendly material within 15 days. He also directed a law officer to ensure compliance of the order and adjourned hearing until next Friday.