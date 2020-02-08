Criminals having field day in Lahore

LAHORE: At least 142 people reportedly lost their lives in different incidents, including four killings at the hands of robbers, in the provincial metropolis from January 1 to Jan 31, 2020.

Around 28 citizens were shot dead on the property, monetary, old enmity and “honour,” including four people on resistance by robbers. Twenty-two people died in road accidents and 21 people died due to suffocation, fire-related and roof collapsed incidents. Nine people committed suicide for various reasons. A robber was killed by police in an encounter. Two people died of an overdose of drugs and a person died under mysterious circumstances. Twenty-eight people were found dead in various parts of Lahore, many of whom were declared as addicts.

Three newborns were found dead. Four persons accidentally lost their lives while taking a selfie and due to snakebite and electric machines. Two bodies were found from the canal/river. Two people were electrocuted. Three jail inmates expired in different hospitals. Sixteen people were injured in fire-related incidents. Seven people were injured by robbers on resistance.

Lahore police registered over 6,000 cases on various charges in the month of January 2020 while over 4,800 incidents were reported in the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, the first month of 2020 proved to be luckiest for the owners of brothels and drug pushers. A packet of charas weighing 25 grams was sold in every nook and cranny of the provincial metropolis from Rs 2,000 to Rs2500 and opium weighing one tola for Rs 1200, a beer tin for Rs 500, bottles of liquor weighing half liter and one liter were available for Rs 700 and Rs 1200, respectively.

Meanwhile, the owners of brothels, hotels and guest houses also made money without the fear of police. Prostitution and other forms of female exploitation was reported in the limits of Data Darbar, Mozang, Civil Lines, Naulakha, Shadman, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Racecourse, Qila Gujjar Singh, Defence and Garhi Shahu police.

Some hotels and guesthouses accommodated school, college and university girls with their male friends. The PRO to DIG Operations Lahore was requested to provide details regarding murders and other heinous crimes, but he did not respond.