Sat Feb 08, 2020
NR
News Report
Amnesty slams NA resolution

LONDON: Responding to the adoption of a resolution in Pakistan’s lower house of Parliament calling for public hangings for people convicted of sexual abuse and murder of children, Omar Waraich, Amnesty International’s Deputy South Asia Director, said that the sexual abuse and murder of children are among the most horrific crimes, but the death penalty is not a solution.

“Executions, whether public or private, do not deliver justice. They are acts of vengeance and there is no evidence that they serve as a uniquely effective deterrent. If human life holds the highest value, then taking it away is lowest act. The state should not perpetuate the cycle of violence by putting people to death.

