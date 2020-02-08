California Southern University keen to work with KU

A two-member delegation of the California Southern University, USA, during a visit to the University of Karachi expressed their interest in working together with the KU.

President California Southern University Dr Gewn Finestones and Vice President Global Relations Calsouthern University Anastasia Selberis met KU acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Friday.

The visitors had shown interest in offering short-term certificate courses to the faculty members as well as online education to the teachers. During the meeting, they informed Professor Iraqi that Calsouthern University was one of the best educational institutes which provided online education in different parts of the world.

The Calsouthern University’s officials said that they would like to work with the education and psychology departments and the Karachi University Business School in the first stage. They added that they would like to extend cooperation in other fields in later stages.

Dr Gewn Finestones shared that Calsouthern would provide complete assistance in designing courses and programmes related to the subject of trauma and would also train the teachers in this regard.

She said that this was a very important topic around the world and educational institutions, particularly like the University of Karachi which had experienced faculty and provide education to students of different backgrounds, could play a very important role in bringing about betterment in society.

Anastasia Selberis shared that teachers training was the key programme of the Calsouthern University, which would like to collaborate with Karachi University so that they could share their experience with the teachers and students of the one of the largest public sector universities of Pakistan.

School in Chachro

Dr Gwen Finestone, the president of the California Southern University, has been on her first visit to Pakistan. She has attended a series of meetings with universities’ officials, US and Pakistani government officials, and multinational corporations’ representatives in Sindh.

She said she wanted to ensure her university’s cooperation in the development of remote areas of Sindh. She also visited Chachro in Tharparkar district on Wednesday to inaugurate a school in Ghoth Kohjo Jamal Soomro, UC Gadro Katho Soomro. “I feel immense pride and joy to sponsor and inaugurate our fourth school in this remote area of Tharparkar in the past three years,” she said.

Appreciating the hospitality and warm welcome accorded to her by the people of the area, Dr Finestone said she was welcomed with nothing but generosity and gratitude. “It is clear this community cares about educating and empowering their children. It is our hope that our mentorship, sponsorship, and educational model develop these young children into the future college graduates of our university,” she said.

She also said the California Southern University looked forward to furthering its efforts in ensuring quality education, clean water and energy, and reducing gender and economic inequalities in the province.