Youth shot dead in broad daylight

LAHORE : An unidentified person killed a youngster in broad daylight in the Green Town police limits on Saturday.

Police removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Mudassar. He walked into a Paan shop in Green Town main bazaar. In the meantime, a biker wearing green helmet approached him and shot him in the head. As a result, he died. The killer fled the scene. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence. Police investigators also recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses. Further investigation is underway to trace the killer.

hit to death: A senior sub-editor of a private TV channel was killed by a speeding trailer on Raiwind Road on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Iqbal Ahmad, 40. He was on his way when the speeding vehicle hit and killed him. The accused driver fled the scene. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. The body was removed to morgue.

complaints: Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed and DIG Investigation Doctor Inaam Waheed held a joint open court of North Cantt police circle at Ghaziabad police station on Saturday.

Both police officers listened to the grievances of the citizens. SP Cantt division Furqan Bilal, SP Investigation Ejaz Rasheed, North Cantt Circle DSP Nadeem Yaseen, SHOs, in-charges investigation and a large number of citizens attended the event.

The complainants raised lodged complaints, on which, both DIGs directed the police officers concerned to immediately redress the grievances. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed expressed displeasure over delay in registration of FIRs in some cases and ordered the SHOs of Ghaziabad and North Cantt for immediate registration of FIRs of the complainants.