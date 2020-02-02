‘Youth should be ready to bring about real change’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the youth to get ready to bring about real change in Pakistan as the system of pick and choose would no more work in the country. Addressing the annual meeting of the Islami Jamiat Talba at Punjab University on Saturday, he said the PTI had deceived the young generation by making tall claims to change their destiny but turned them desperate in only 18 months.

“The PTI government has manufacturing faults, it does not enjoy the true mandate and it lacks the ability to run the country,” he added. The JI chief said although previous governments contributed a lot to push the country to the present stage but the Imran Khan regime proved itself worse than its predecessors. Khan’s team, he added, completely ruined the economy and destroyed the education and health sectors by handing over them to private contractors. The only job of the IMF team, which the lending agency had imposed on the country, was to suck the blood of the poor masses, he said, adding the entire system was on the ventilator and taking the last breath.

He expressed concern over the silence of the UN and international community on Kashmir and Palestine issues. He said it seemed that Islamabad had also abandoned the people of Kashmir. He, however, added the people of Pakistan were standing with their brethren and would never leave them alone in their quest for freedom from the Indian yoke. He said the nation would mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and commitment on Feb 5. He said the Muslim world should jointly propose the line of action for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine. He said the students of the IJT were the hope of the nation and defenders of ideological and physical boundaries of the country. He said enforcement of Islamic Shariah was the solution to the country’s problems. He said the JI would bring about real change if voted to power.