Galiyat Snow Festival kicks off in scenic Nathiagali

ABBOTTABAD: The three-day thrilling Galiyat Snow Festival 2020 kicked off on Saturday with colourful activities in the scenic Nathiagali and other serene spots in Galiyat.

A large number of tourists, including men, women, youth and children from across the country were in Galiyat to enjoy the festival. Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), the festival is feature skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, biking, snow hiking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football, camping, Vlog competitions, food stalls, snow cartoons, jeep rally and other activities to entertain tourists and visitors. Women tourists took part in the snow-tubing competitions and took selfies with the snow boy. A tourist, Shehnaz Shah, said they were enjoying the Galiyat Snow Festival in this chilling winter. She said the event would attract more tourists and visitors to the tranquil spots in Galiyat. “It is an opportunity for all to participate in one of the biggest adventure events of the year,” said another tourist.

Food and night music are also part of the gala. Famous singers and artistes including Ali Azmat, Umair Jaswal, Hamza Ali Abbasi and others performed at night and entertained the tourists. The festival is in full-swing in Nathiagali, Dongagali, Ayubia, Khanispur, Mushkpuri Top.