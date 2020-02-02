Falling behind

Due to overpopulation Pakistan's economic position is getting worse. Pakistan's population is 208 million and it is growing at the rate of almost two percent annually. As a result, more people are in absolute poverty with inadequate food, shelter, education, healthcare facilities and are also facing low incomes and unemployment.

Furthermore, the country needs ever greater funds and infrastructure to sustain a decent quality of life for its people. According to the Asian Development Bank our economic growth is expected to fall to 2.8 percent in 2020, grossly insufficient to keep up with our population growth. The government should focus on this issue.

Mohd Iqbal Shakar

Kech