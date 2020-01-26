Genocide of Muslims in IOK: Rehman Malik urges FM to move ICJ, ICC against Indian PM Modi

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Saturday released the second letter he has written to the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein he has urged him to file a lawsuit in International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accomplices for their crimes against humanity and genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

While addressing the press conference here Saturday, he advised the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to follow the precedent set by Gambian Minister of Justice and Attorney General Abubacarr Marie Tambadou who picked the courage and presented the case of Rohingya massacre before the ICJ and won it proudly.

He said if a small country like Gambia can stand for Rohingya Muslims why can’t Pakistan go for their own oppressed Kashmiris in ICJ and ICC. “I would like to place on record highest appreciation to Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Republic of the Gambia for filing lawsuit against Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, Ruling Leader of Republic of Myanmar for massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar,” he said.

Rehman Malik said that he along with legal fertility and human rights organisation will file lawsuit in the ICJ if government further hesitate to file the reference.

He said that alone of curfew 174 days have been passed yet we could not bring any relief to the oppressed people of Kashmir. He advised that Prime Minister Imran Khan should also invite all the political parties of the country on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day to give a message to India that all stand united with the people of Kashmir.

In his letter Rehman Malik writes, “I would also like to refer my earlier letter dated 19th November 2019 wherein I had requested you to kindly proceed against India replicating the action taken by Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Republic of the Gambia against Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, Ruling Leader of Republic of Myanmar for massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.”

He stated, “It must be mentioned here that earlier there were certain apprehensions about this lawsuit filed by Gambian Minister against the Republic of Myanmar but the UN’s highest court has recognised the sufferings of the Rohingya Muslims, justifying my stance.” He writes, “The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered the Government of Myanmar to halt acts of genocide against Rohingya Muslims. The operative paragraphs of the final unanimous order of the ICJ are reproduced below:-

i. The Republic of the Union of Myanmar shall, in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in relation to the members of the Rohingya group in its territory, take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of this Convention, in particular:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to the members of the group.

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

ii. The Republic of the Union of Myanmar shall, in relation to the members of the Rohingya group in its territory, ensure that its military, as well as any irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it and any organisations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction or influence, do not commit any acts described in point (1) above, or of conspiracy to commit genocide, of direct and public incitement to commit genocide, of attempt to commit genocide, or of complicity in genocide;

iii. The Republic of the Union of Myanmar shall take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts within the scope of Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide;

iv. The Republic of the Union of Myanmar shall submit a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect to this Order within four months, as from the date of this Order, and thereafter every six months, until a final decision on the case is rendered by the Court.”

Rehman Malik writes to Shah Mehmood Qureshi that similarly, the Indian government is also involved in killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to the members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.

He writes that in addition the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his military associates should be dragged to the International Court of Justice for a following crimes:-

i. Unprecedented crimes against humanity in terms of mass murders, mass blinding, enforced disappearances, torture, rapes, political repression, and suppression of freedom of speech of Kashmiris which are being committed by the present BJP government as well as the governments before.

ii. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an active member of RSS (a Terrorist organisation), which has been involved in the massacre of Muslims since its inception. Alone, from January 1989 till 31st January 2018, 94,644 innocent Kashmiris have been killed, 7,099 were killed in custody, 11,042 women were gang raped and 7,485 were injured by pellets. The international community has termed the use of pellet guns against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian Army as first mass blinding in human history yet Narendra Modi feels no remorse for ordering it.

iii. India is committing violation of all the global treaties by not allowing the human rights bodies to access Kashmir to observe and report the human rights violations there.

iv. It is the 174th day of curfew in Kashmir and India has increased the number of troops in Kashmir to the level of above 700,000 to ruin the peace of innocent Kashmiris who are struggling for their right of self-determination as per the resolution of UNSC dated April 21, 1948.

v. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also involved in cleansing of Muslims by settling RSS trained families in Kashmir by allotting lands and houses to them in Kashmir so that the Muslims living there can be reduced as a minority, despite of the fact that Muslim population is in majority in Kashmir.

vi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an internationally declared terrorist as he was publically appeared in ‘Top Ten Criminals’ and he remained banned in the USA for a decade for Massacre of Muslims in Ahmedabad and Gujarat. He is established killer under the name of Butcher of Gujrat. He also incited the Hindu extremists to demolish the Babri Masjid in which hundreds of Muslims lost their lives.

Rehman Malik expressed in his letter that above brutalities by Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir are the replica of the genocide of Muslims in Myanmar. He writes to foreign minister “I must say that the Foreign Office under you is doing its best in the available circumstances and the resources but you may like to consider to agree that we need more aggressive moves to get relief to the oppressed Kashmiris by dragging Prime Minister Modi to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

At the end of his letter, he has urged the Foreign Affairs Qureshi to please move a lawsuit in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice based on the above proposed legal course of action.

Answering a question, Rehman Malik said that he has taken notice on the report released by Transparency International on Corruption in which Pakistan is ranked 120 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019.

He said that he has asked the Ministry of Interior to present a detailed report on the matter within 10 days which shall be presented in the next meeting of the committee.

He said he has also taken the notice of contaminated water being supplied to the Parliament House, Parliament Lodges and adjacent sectors. He said he has sought a detailed report from Capital Development Authority in this regard.