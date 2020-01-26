CM says rehab of infrastructure in merged areas priority

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rs15.594 million for maintenance and operationalisation of Nahakki Tunnel in Bajaur tribal district.

An official handout said on Saturday that the chief minister in a meeting directed the authorities concerned that the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads and other infrastructure in the merged tribal districts should be ensured on priority basis.

He also approved the creation of additional 14 posts in PKHA to handle the task of operation and maintenance of Nahakki Tunnel directing that locals should be recruited against these posts. He stated that the operationalisation of Nahakki Tunnel would facilitate people of Bajaur and Mohmand dsitricts and Malakand division. The meeting was informed that Nahakki Tunnel has been established at a cost of Rs2407.432 million under the supervision of FWO having a total length of 754 meters along with 8.2 meter long tunnel carriage way.

The approved posts for the operation and maintenance of Nahakki Tunnel include one post of tunnel in-charge, two posts of CCTV room operator, two posts of electrician, one post of plumber, one post of cook and sweeper each and six posts of security guards. The meeting was further informed that local people will be recruited on these posts. On the occasion, the chief minister stated that completion and rehabilitation of road infrastructure throughout the province including NMDs would be made possible.

Rehabilitation and standardization of road infrastructure in the province will not only provide better travelling facilities to people but will also help in tourism and restoration of industries and investment, he added.

Mahmood Khan assured that his government was taking all possible steps to address all the issues being faced by the people of merged districts. He directed that all the relevant departments would have to work for this purpose through sustainable planning adding that the provincial government has allocated sufficient resources for the rehabilitation and development of tribal districts. He reiterated that the funds allocated for newly merged districts should be utilised in accordance with the stipulated timelines so that immediate relief could be given to tribal people.