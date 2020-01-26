Trump, Johnson talk security ahead of Huawei decision

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed telecoms security with US President Donald Trump as he prepares to announce if Britain will use China's Huawei in its 5G networks, officials said Saturday.

In a phone call on Friday evening, the leaders "discussed a range of issues, including cooperation to ensure the security of our telecommunications networks", a Downing Street spokeswoman said. In London on Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Huawei's involvement in next generation 5G mobile networks was a "complicated issue".