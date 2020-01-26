close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
AFP
January 26, 2020

Trump, Johnson talk security ahead of Huawei decision

AFP
January 26, 2020

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed telecoms security with US President Donald Trump as he prepares to announce if Britain will use China's Huawei in its 5G networks, officials said Saturday.

In a phone call on Friday evening, the leaders "discussed a range of issues, including cooperation to ensure the security of our telecommunications networks", a Downing Street spokeswoman said. In London on Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Huawei's involvement in next generation 5G mobile networks was a "complicated issue".

