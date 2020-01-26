close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 26, 2020

Brazil’s Souza gets life ban for tennis match-fixing

Sports

AFP
January 26, 2020

MELBOURNE: Former top-100 tennis player Joao Souza has been banned for life and fined $200,000 for match-fixing and other corruption offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit said on Saturday.

An investigation found the Brazilian fixed matches at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures events in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and the Czech Republic, the anti-corruption body said. The current world number 742, who reached a career-high ranking of 69 in 2015, also failed to report corrupt approaches, destroyed evidence and “solicited other players to not use best efforts”.

Sousa, 31, had been provisionally suspended since last March, pending investigations. His hearing was held in London this month.“The player is permanently ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned event organised or recognised by the governing bodies of the sport,” the TIU statement said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports