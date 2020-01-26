APNS offers condolences

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, has expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mr. Akram Daar, uncle of Mr. Muhammad Umar Butt, Chief Editor, Daily Press Conference, Gujranwala. The APNS has offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.