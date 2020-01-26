close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

UVAS VC assumes office

Lahore

The Punjab governor/chancellor has appointed Professor Emeritus Dr Nasim Ahmad as vice-chancellor of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) for a period of four years.

Prof Nasim Ahmad assumed the charge of the post of UVAS VC on Saturday. Earlier, he was serving as an emeritus professor in the university’s Department of Theriogenology. He has also served as the first pro-vice-chancellor and director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), dean of faculties of Veterinary Science and Life Sciences Business Management, director of Research and External Linkages and chairman of Department of Theriogenology, UVAS.

