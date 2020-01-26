PCG seizes Rs124m smuggled goods in raids

Personnel of the Pakistan Coast Guards on Saturday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of contraband items worth over Rs124 million during their raids.

A spokesman said that acting on credible information from intelligence resources about a bid by some people to smuggle Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items in the Windar area through the RCD Highway, PCG officials carried out monitoring and seized 80,000 liters of Iranian diesel from different boats. Seven smugglers along with Iranian diesel and boats were taken into custody.

At Naka Khari Check Post (Windar), PCG officials seized 56,360 liters of Iranian diesel from trucks. The trucks were coming from Balochistan to Karachi. Two smugglers were apprehended and the diesel and trucks seized.

During checking at the Naka Khari Check Post (Windar), PCG officials spotted a suspicious passenger coach. On searching the coach, PCG officials discovered and seized around five kilograms of fine quality of hashish in the vehicle and arrested two suspects.

During routine checking at Naka Khari Check Post, 2,195 crates of Iranian apples, 583 crates of pomegranates and 886 crates of Kiwi fruit were seized from different vehicles. In Pasni’s general area of Badoak (Balochistan), a PCG mobile patrol team seized about 25,000 litres of Iranian diesel.

At Naka Khari during checking, PCG officials seized 9,365 kilograms of betel nuts, 36 tyres, five ACs, 59 bags of China salt, 410 packets of Naswar, 395 packets of Indian gutka, 606 dozens of padlocks, 216 dozens of soaps, 83 dozens of perfume bottles, 72 thermos, two drums of menthol, 1,908 body sprays, 200 kilograms of cloth, 50 hair-cutting machines, skin powder, 1,085 packets of cigarettes from different vehicles as well as 50,000 litres of Iranian diesel, which was being smuggled in the grab of white spirit.

Acting on information, a truck was confiscated and two suspects were arrested. The approximate value of the seize goods was said to be Rs124.08 millions. Further investigations are under way.