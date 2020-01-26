close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

44 held in crackdown on drug traffickers

Peshawar

KOHAT: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 44 persons including four women in a drive against drug traffickers in the district. Speaking to media, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said that following the directives by the provincial police chief, the police had launched crackdown last week. He said that the police arrested 44 narcotics smugglers including four women during raids. The official said that the law-enforcement agency personnel seized 40 kilogram hashish, 370 grams heroin, 280 gram opium, five bottles of liquor and 35 gram ice.

