Indian troops launch search operation in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in central Kashmir’s Badgam district on Saturday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Chadoora area of the district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and launched searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local people. The operation continued till last reports came in.
