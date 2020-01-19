Man shot dead in Landikotal

zgai Chowk here on Saturday.

The sources said that Masal Khan, a resident of Charsadda, was on his way when two two persons riding a motorcycle opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The Khassadars rushed to the spot but the assailants managed to flee.

A police officer said that the deceased was running tailering shop in Landikotal bazaar.

He said the reason behind the killing was an old enmity.