Fri Jan 24, 2020
Our Correspondent Landikotal: Unidentified Motocyclists Shot Dead A Man In Charwa-
January 19, 2020

Man shot dead in Landikotal

National

Our Correspondent Landikotal: Unidentified Motocyclists Shot Dead A Man In Charwa-
January 19, 2020

zgai Chowk here on Saturday.

The sources said that Masal Khan, a resident of Charsadda, was on his way when two two persons riding a motorcycle opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The Khassadars rushed to the spot but the assailants managed to flee.

A police officer said that the deceased was running tailering shop in Landikotal bazaar.

He said the reason behind the killing was an old enmity.

